Tyler's World - Stover it!

Hey Gang! It's Tuesday...so congrats on surviving Monday.

I learned a new term yesterday and it had me cracking up! Stover! Have you ever heard this before?? If you haven't. Stover means the relationship is “So Totally OVER”. I love this!!! I just wrapped up 30 days of No Contact. I am really proud of myself. This has been so mentally good for me. I feel more free and confident. It has forced me to take inventory of my life. Also, to make some changes that were really needed. The advantage is now, I have the clarity to understand everything without any of the emotion attached. I wish you the gift of clarity on whatever situation you are in. As for me...it's Stover bro!

May 30th! 98.5 KLUC is inviting some friends to Vegas and its totally cool if you join us. We have #EllieGoulding, #Ally Brooke, #Madison Beer, #Fletcher and #AvaMax coming to town for #SUMMERJAMVEGAS at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas... #TheChelsea Tickets on sale now on KLUC.com

I've got Pure Aloha Tickets this afternoon + a shot for you to see MGK! I'll tell you more after 2.

Feel free to follow on socials @TylerFoXxVegas...and yes I follow back!

Have a great day!!!

- Tyler FoXx