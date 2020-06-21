Tyler's World: Black Lives Matter Movement!

Now is a time for listening and learning...but more importantly understanding. What a great conversation with my friend Suzan Moody. She is an activist in Michigan. She shared her view on the protests and being woke. Flint Michigan has one of the highest crime rates, find out how the peace has been kept. Shout out to Sheriff Christopher Swanson. Check out Tyler's World EVERY Saturday morning from 10-11 on 94.1 HD2 Las Vegas' CHANNEL Q & on the RADIO.COM APP

