Arthur is our Pawtastic Friend of the day

This breaks my heart...a lot actually. Arthur is 11 years old and LIVING in boarding currently. He is a Basset Hound mix...very spunky and a very sweet senior boy. If you have some extra room in your heart and your home. Please consider donating, adopting or even fostering. www.pawtasticfriends.com to sponsor, foster or adopt! Pawtastic Friends Animal Rescue is a 501 (c) 3 organization. Your donations are tax deductible and help dogs right here in Las Vegas.