Arthur is our Pawtastic Friend of the day

Age aint nothin' but a number!

July 16, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Categories: 
Uncategorized

This breaks my heart...a lot actually.  Arthur is 11 years old and LIVING in boarding currently.  He is a Basset Hound mix...very spunky and a very sweet senior boy.  If you have some extra room in your heart and your home.  Please consider donating, adopting or even fostering.  www.pawtasticfriends.com to sponsor, foster or adopt! Pawtastic Friends Animal Rescue is a 501 (c) 3 organization.  Your donations are tax deductible and help dogs right here in Las Vegas.

Tags: 
Tyler's World
KLUC
Pawtastic Friends
Animal Rescue

Recent Podcast Audio
Kayla McBride and Liz Cambage: Who Knows These 2 Better? The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 316 The Chet Buchanan Show
We're Getting A Baby. YAY!! Kayla McBride and Liz Cambage Come In Studio To Chat About All-Stars. The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Low cost ways to keep your pets safe in the heat! Tyler's World & Pawtastic Friends 98.5 KLUC On Demand
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 315 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla Had To Step Into Spence's Shoes For The Day... And It Ain't Pretty. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes