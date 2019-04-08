Better Now? 3 Reasons I'm so grateful for my ex!

Tyler & Ariana Grande are both so grateful, here's why!

April 8, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Tyler's World

#KLUC

Hey gang!

I hope you had an amazing weekend!  I worked for a bit on Saturday, then came home and totally zonked out, while watching old episodes of Forensic Files.  If I wasn't a radio DJ, I would be an excellent homicide investigator.  #realtalk  

Last week was 3 weeks for me, since I booted the narcissist out of my life.  I am regaining a lot of my own power with information.  I know a lot of people go through situations in life where they wonder if they should let go.  Indecision leads to procrastination when creating an ending in your life.  I couldn't wait anymore because when I realized several truths and accepted that things would never change.  In the song "Thank you, Next" by Ariana Grande she recalls the lessons and heartaches, but the message is to let go of.  Move, on and love yourself more.  I will be rocking that on Alexa later...I digress!!   Here are 3 reasons, I am personally so grateful for my ex.  #Single

(3) I am grateful for my failed relationship with my ex because: I couldnt trust em anymore. 

(2) I am grateful for my failed relationship with my ex because: I didn't get married - so I didn't have to pay for a divorce.

(1)  I am grateful for my failed relationship with my ex because:  It free's me to move on and be happier. 

You are good enough, you are attractive enough & love will find you again.  Always remember that stuff too when considering endings.  It's a set up for something bigger.  I love you guys.  Thanks for reading.  I'll talk to you on the air after 2! 

-Tyler FoXx

 

 

