Tyler Foxx Gives dating advice

Is she dating a narcissist?

March 7, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
I got this email the other day...figured I might be able to offer up some help!

 

 

Dear Tyler,

   I have been dating this guy on and off for 10 years.  He is slightly older and lives in another city which complicates things.  He is married and I suspect he is now seeing another female.  He is slow to return my texts and gives scarce one word answers, until he wants to come to Las Vegas to visit.  What would you do?  I love him probably more than I love myself at this point.  I know I deserve better.  What should I do?

--Sleepless in Summerlin

 

 

Hey Summerlin,

Wow Wow & Wow ...older, married and a side chick on top of you?  First, I am not qualified to diagnose but this guy sounds like a total narcissist.  Love-bombing you when he wants to come visit you.  Slow texts are par for the course with this type of guy.  It keeps you chasing and asking you questions like why isnt he getting back to me.   He views you as an object and picks you up and sets you down when he is done using you.  And to be clear thats exactly what he is doing.  I suggest 30 NO day contact and start hitting the gym or go out and living your best life whatever that may be.  That drives the narcissist insane, they keep coming back to leech off your energy.   Love yourself a little more today ok?

Kick him to the curb-

Tyler Foxx

