Tyler's World...saving dogs! Our work is NEVER done.

Tyler back doing what I love most. Saving dogs & tails. Big Mike stopped by and we talked about the high energy pup pair, Bakie & Jordan. Check out the video to meet Bakie & Jordan our PAWTASTIC FRIENDS of the day! These pups are very high energy…. They LOVE belly rubs… They are very attached companions... They best home from Bakie and Jordan would be with someone who wants two pups to keep eachother company.. Plus they are SOOOO so doggone cute. Please consider ADOPTING or FOSTERING Bakie and Jordan as a pair! Also, every share helps these guys find a home! FIND OUT MORE: www.pawtasticfriends.com

