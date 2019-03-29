Tylers World Blog Update 3.29.19

TGIF! It's Friday ...it's not payday...but Mercury Retrograde is over. I'll take it.

So this last week my personal trainer caught me smoking, that did NOT go over well. She added in a lot more cardio this week to show me exactly how NOT in shape I am. Smoking has really decreased my lung capacity and stamina on excersizes, that at one point I did with ease. I know what has to be done. I'm just not looking forward to quitting. I know this change will serve me and when this pack is gone. I am going to just be done with it and cold turkey it...and suffer thru the nicotine withdrawl. Honestly, I dont think I even like smoking. It's expensive and honestly an unattractive habit. I think I like it because when I get figgety it's something to do. Whatever the reason. I'm posting here because if I do...failure no longer is an option on this issue.

I am really into mental health and relationship rehabilitation right now. I have been learning all about different kinds of people. Not just narcissists. Although, I am finding I have dealt with a lot of them in my life and didn't even realize it.

>>>> Here are 5 MORE things Narcissists will NEVER do with you >>>>

1.) They will NEVER change their behavior. This is impossible with the narcissist because they don't belive they are doing anything wrong. It doesn't matter if they lied, cheated, stole your car. Somehow with the narcissist, it's your fault somehow. They will never accept criticism or care that your feelings are hurt. They never change. They think they are perfect and YOU are the problem.

2.) They will NEVER be direct with you. They will never be direct with you unless they can say something to devalue your feelings or hurt you. If they are too direct and they slip up and say something they shouldn't ...they could risk their mask falling. They won't do that.

3.) They will NEVER listen well. All they care about are themselves. Why would they even considered being bothered with your thoughts or feelings? That's way too much work for them.

4.) They will NEVER stop trying to "one up" you. You could cure cancer, or win a gold medal the narcissist doesn't care because your accomplishments could outshine that. They will never risk that either. With these people its about ego, pride and keeping appearances. If you outshine them ...it brings up their own short comings which they are NOT interested in acknowledging. Because they are perfect...really they think that.

5.) They will NEVER stop trying to own you. I know I have used the term "Hoovering" a million times. These people are relentless when it comes to getting supply. I have known people who have been hoovered as much as 5 -10 years later. Once a narcissist chooses you they obsess over you even if they are the ones who choose to broke it off. They always come back and they are always 9 out of 10 times the ones you don't want back.

If you know someone going through a hard time, please share this blog with them. I have tons of articles up and most of them have to do with relationships. Quick reads. Plus you know I appreciate the follow and shares.

I love you guys...ya'll have a great weekend.

Tyler FoXx