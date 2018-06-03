Tips for keeping your pets safe in the heat!

Welcome to triple digit heat Las Vegas is known for in the summer!

It gets crazy hot in the summer here. It perplexes me why people leave their dogs outside in the blistering heat.

A good rule of thumb, if it is too hot or too cold outside for you. The same goes for your dog. If you wouldn't subject yourself to it.

It's probably not good for your dog, either.

Here are some tips for keeping your pets safe in the summer heat:

Offer an ice pack or wet towel to lay on.

Add ice cubes to the water dish.

Offer access to a wading pool with shallow, cool water.

Offer access to cool shade by stringing up a tarp, cloth, or use a shade screen.

Bring a collapsible water dish on your walks.

Replace a portion of their regular diet with canned food.

Avoid walking on hot pavement, and consider booties to insulate their toes.

Early morning or evening playtimes, exercise, and walks are best.

Give your dog some homemade frozen treats.

Heat stroke is no joke. Hydration and avoidance of high heat will save you a lot of costly vet bills too.

Heatstroke in dogs: know the signs:

Raised temperature (101.5° is normal)

Rapid breathing and panting

Excess salivation and thickened saliva

Fatigue or depression

Muscle tremors

Staggering

If you see ANY of these symptoms please immediately contact your vet.



Also, I hate to think of people seeing a dog suffering and NOT reporting it. If you see a dog in distress

and you can't work out a solution with the owner. You can always call Anon, but please be respectful of these

agencies time. Here are some area agencies that can help.

Clark County 455-7710 Las Vegas 229-6444 Henderson 267-4970 North Las Vegas 633-9111 Boulder City 293-9283

Stay cool and have a great summer.

Pawtastically yours,

Tyler Foxx