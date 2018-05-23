The greatest things about living in Las Vegas

Without a doubt one of the best things about living in Las Vegas is the live entertainment.

Who DOESN'T love MiMi? Mariah Carey takes to the stage at Caesars Palace - Colosseum starting in July.

When The Back Street Boys started their "Larger than life" tour. It was supposed to be 9 shows. Now, the world’s best-selling boy band is back for their sixth leg from July 25 to August 11.

KLUC artist Bruno Mars returns to the new Park Theater in Las Vegas on July 25, 27 and 28.

It just doesn't feel like summer without taking in at least 1 baseball game.

Named after Nevada’s Infamous Area 51, the affiliate of the New York Mets have had many notable players over the years, including 2017’s Pacific Coast League Rookie of the Year, Amed Rosario. Check out a game now through September. Take in a game at Cashman Field and see future MLB baseball SUPERSTARS in the making.

Tyler Foxx