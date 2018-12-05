Toy Drive Day 6: Packing More Acts Than a Vegas Variety Show

We’re going to let you in on a little secret: If you want to see big time Las Vegas celebrities and performers, you don’t need to buy tickets. You just need to bring a donation to the 20th annual KLUC Toy Drive presented by Venetian Resort and Sands Cares.

First, Toy Drive kicked off with Venetian headliners Human Nature serenading host Chet Buchanan as he was raised to his 30-foot temporary home, then Backstreet Boy Nick Carter garnered headlines for his “kissing booth” stunt.

And let’s not forget appearances by magician Murray Sawchuck, members of The Chippendales, and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

So, on the sixth day of Toy Drive, what did Las Vegas bring to thee?

How about a cadre of performers from the X Burlesque, X Rocks, and X Country shows!

“Honestly, it’s not Toy Drive for me until you show up,” Buchanan told the group as they presented a check for $1,700 to represent their 17th year of performing.

The donation brought the gift card count past $232,000 – that’s more than 50 percent toward this year’s goal. All of the donated funds will go to HELP of Southern Nevada.

The “X” appearance wasn’t the only highlight of Day 6. Performers from the Crazy Girls show at Planet Hollywood also stopped by with gifts, as did representatives from Nigro Construction, Ethel M, and Dollar Loan Center. The latter presented a $2,000 check to Buchanan early Tuesday morning.

How do you top that? Perhaps, with a renewing of vows?

Everyone’s feeling the tingle.