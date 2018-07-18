Zayn Shares Groovy New Track “Sour Diesel”

Listen to the atmospheric jam below

July 18, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Zayn Malik

PictureGroup SIPA USA Today

Zayn just shared the next single off of his upcoming sophomore album.

“Sour Diesel” is a low-key jam tinged with old-school R&B influences. A strong bass guitar line accented by synth carries his crooning vocals in this new track. 

The groovy song compares his love interest to the Sour Diesel strain of cannabis, chanting “She bad, she bad, she bad.” Listen below:

The singer shared a teaser for the intense and luxuriously criminal video on Twitter. Watch a clip from the Apple Music exclusive video here:

Tags: 
Zayn Malik
Sour Diesel

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 121 The Chet Buchanan Show
The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 121 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 120 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet's Friend Let's her Ex Slide Into the DMs. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 119 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence is Alone on the Kylie Jenner Island, McKenna Robert on the Phone after Movie Premiere The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes