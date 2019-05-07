Who Shawn Mendes Was Most Excited to See at the Met Gala

See his sleek YSL suit

May 7, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

The Met Gala is a night that fashion enthusiasts consider a major holiday… and with good reason. With themes that encourage over-the-top looks and incredible fashion from some of the biggest names in entertainment, there’s more than enough to look forward to.

On top of stunning planning from co-chairs Lady Gaga and Harry Styles, the campy theme left room for plenty of extravagance. Shawn Mendes had high expectations for one of his good friends and collaborators who’s been out of the spotlight for a minute, enjoying married life.

Hear who he was looking forward to and see his sleek look from the biggest night in fashion in the video above. 

Shawn is fresh off the release of the lovesick "If I Can't Have You" and is gearing up for a massive stadium tour. Get a full list of dates here and stay tuned for an exclusive look into his upcoming tour with Alessia Cara and Dan + Shay coming very soon! 

