Watch Troye Sivan Perform ‘Bloom’ Hits From A Rooftop

The singer celebrated his brand new album with a livestream

August 31, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Troye Sivan performs onstage during Capitol Music Group's 5th annual Capitol Congress

Rich Polk, Getty

Pop prince Troye Sivan has returned with his sophomore album, Bloom. Filled with hits such as "My My My!" and "Dance To This" featuring Ariana Grande, his follow up to Blue Neighborhood is already making waves. 

Related: Troye Sivan Shares Captivating "Bloom" Video

To celebrate the release, the Aussie singer-songwriter performed a number of tracks and gave an honest interview… from the Capitol Records rooftop of course. He noted feeling like he had drunk "30 coffees," reveling in the excitement and relief of releasing his latest work to the world. 

After being presented with loads of good news about the immediate success of his album, he delivered an LA sunset-backed performance of a number of new songs. 

Watch him sing "Animal," "Postcard," and more Bloom songs below:  

Tags: 
Troye Sivan
Bloom

Recent Podcast Audio
Kayla's Labor Day joke doesn't actually suck. Spence writes a song for Monica Jackson from Fox 5. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 146 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence may have crossed the line with his friends. Kayla is convinced she is breaking the law. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 145 The Chet Buchanan Show
Davey has a breakthrough with his kid. Kayla wants to be a Candy-Striper. The Chet Buchanan Show
Coach Bill Laimbeer on The Chet Buchanan Show The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes