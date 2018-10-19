Watch Travis Scott and Drake’s Trippy “SICKO MODE” Video

Stylized in all caps to emphasize how great the song is

October 19, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Travis Scott and Drake

Press Association / imageSPACE

From sending Drake flying through space to showing an iced out Travis Scott riding a horse through the streets, this new “SICKO MODE” video is blowing our minds. 

Related: Drake Brings LeBron James & Travis Scott On Stage to Perform "SICKO MODE," Calls Out Kanye on 'The Shop'

Travis Scott and Drake recently teamed up for the smash hit “SICKO MODE,” taking over airwaves with the absolute jam. 

In a fantastic new video that makes little to no sense, the hip-hop titans are shown in a bunch of mind-bending situations. Drake even dons his massive OVO owl pendant in a number of scenes, a 100-carat diamond piece that we honestly thought was for display only.  

Watch the crazy new video below: 

The song feels like three hot tracks combined into one, switching between beats and flows to make one of the biggest hits of the year. The video follows the same pattern and switches between mostly unrelated settings with different styles of trippy editing. 

Tags: 
Travis Scott
Drake
Sicko Mode

Recent Podcast Audio
Does holding the door for someone mean they get to cut you in line? Coach KO and Coach Menzies come in studio. Gary Spivey solves family issues. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 175 The Chet Buchanan Show
UNLV's Coach KO and Coach Menzies on 'The Chet Buchanan Show' The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla attempts Eminem Karaoke with M&Ms. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 174 The Chet Buchanan Show
Since when can you give a gift with stipulations? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes