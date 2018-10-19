Watch Travis Scott and Drake’s Trippy “SICKO MODE” Video

From sending Drake flying through space to showing an iced out Travis Scott riding a horse through the streets, this new “SICKO MODE” video is blowing our minds.

Related: Drake Brings LeBron James & Travis Scott On Stage to Perform "SICKO MODE," Calls Out Kanye on 'The Shop'

Travis Scott and Drake recently teamed up for the smash hit “SICKO MODE,” taking over airwaves with the absolute jam.

In a fantastic new video that makes little to no sense, the hip-hop titans are shown in a bunch of mind-bending situations. Drake even dons his massive OVO owl pendant in a number of scenes, a 100-carat diamond piece that we honestly thought was for display only.

Watch the crazy new video below:

The song feels like three hot tracks combined into one, switching between beats and flows to make one of the biggest hits of the year. The video follows the same pattern and switches between mostly unrelated settings with different styles of trippy editing.