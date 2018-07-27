Watch the Thrilling ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer

Check out this Millie Bobbie Brown and Vera Farminga-fronted trailer

July 27, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farminga and Kyle Chandler

Kennell Krista / Dan MacMedan / Admedia

Godzilla is back and better than ever in this stunning new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The upcoming take on the classic monster series centers around a sixth mass extinction event that threatens all life on planet Earth. Their only hope is find all of the titans, god-sized monsters that are the deciding factor in continued life.

Watch the trailer below:  

This film marks the 35th Godzilla movie and is due in theaters May 31, 2019. The star-studded cast features Stranger ThingsMillie Bobbie Brown, Vera Farminga, Kyle Chandler, Bradley Whitford, and more.

Tags: 
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Millie Bobbie Brown
Vera Farminga
Kyle Chandler
Bradley Whitford

Recent Podcast Audio
Who know Spence was so passionate about Cereal?? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 126 The Chet Buchanan Show
We talk to the Pros about Demi Lovato, When can you say you've ACTUALLY been somewhere? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 125 The Chet Buchanan Show
60 Seconds with Roseanne KLUC Edit w mx The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet delivers a sweet message from halfway around the World The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes