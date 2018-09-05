Watch The Official ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Trailer

“It’s the end of the world”

September 5, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Billy Eichner, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman at the "American Horror Story: Cult" Event

SIPA USA Today

The wildly popular and increasingly creepy American Horror Story just shared a taste of next week’s (September 12) season 8 premiere.

Related: 'American Horror Story' Announces Highly-Anticipated Crossover Season

American Horror Story: Apocalypse brings a highly-anticipated crossover of stories from previous seasons, showing how Murder House and Coven overlap by weaving the characters’ lives together. In the first trailer showing actual scenes and actors, our favorite witches Taissa Farminga, Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, and Frances Conroy are reunited.

A caotic street and fleeting clips of a plane crash give the first look at the "Apocalypse" theme. Trapped in a house together to protect themselves from what seems to be the aftermath of a nuclear bomb (hence the radiation threat reference), things go downhill very quickly.

Watch the creepy trailer and preview clip below: 

 

Tags: 
American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 148 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla thinks Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose are making bad parenting decisions. The Chet Buchanan Show
Who would win in a News Reporter Battle Royale?? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 147 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla's Labor Day joke doesn't actually suck. Spence writes a song for Monica Jackson from Fox 5. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 146 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes