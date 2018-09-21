Watch Liam Payne and French Montana’s “First Time” Video

Liam's debut EP just keeps getting better

September 21, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Liam Payne performs during the first day of BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Liam Payne is looking for love in his brand new “First Time” video.

Related: Liam Payne Releases 'First Time' EP: Listen

The sultry song’s visual follows Liam through NYC subways and streets as he’s consumed by a girl playing hard to get. The title track from his debut EP is elevated by an icy verse from feature king French Montana.

From hit “Strip That Down” to this new video, Liam is jumping headfirst into his solo career and we’re so here for it.

Watch the full video below:

Tags: 
Liam Payne
First Time
French Montana

Recent Podcast Audio
Team USA's A'ja Wilson on The Chet Buchanan Show The Chet Buchanan Show
Patton Oswalt on 'The Chet Buchanan Show' The Chet Buchanan Show
Lea Michele on 'The Chet Buchanan Show' The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 158 The Chet Buchanan Show
Why won't she take him to the gym? Lea Michele and Patton Oswalt call in. Kayla watches WHAT show? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 157 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes