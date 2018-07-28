Watch Khalid Harmonize With Fans on a Beach in Bali

This impromptu performance is so heartwarming

July 28, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg

Singer-songwriter Khalid was reminded of the importance of music while overseas. The art form crosses all barriers, bringing people together and allowing them to connect on a whole new level. 

While walking on a beach in Bali, Khalid ran into a group of fans. They ended up jamming out together, nailing harmony-filled singalongs of “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke.” 

Check out the adorable clip below: 

 

That’s truly one of the purest artist-fan interactions we’ve ever seen. Our hearts are full! 

Tags: 
Khalid
Location

Recent Podcast Audio
Kayla's Joke of the Week falls Flat, Spence's Song of the Week features Boulder City The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 127 The Chet Buchanan Show
Who know Spence was so passionate about Cereal?? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 126 The Chet Buchanan Show
We talk to the Pros about Demi Lovato, When can you say you've ACTUALLY been somewhere? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 125 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes