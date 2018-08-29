Watch Kesha Join The Struts For Revamped “Body Talks”

The groovy track is getting a makeover

August 29, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Kesha, The Struts

PictureGroup, Ron Elkman

The Struts are ramping up their groove-driven single “Body Talks” with the addition of pop powerhouse Kesha.

Kesha has noted being a longtime fan of the “Primadonna Like Me” alt-rockers, adding her vocals to this glamorous remix.

Their energy meshes perfectly in the vibrant and heavily bedazzled visual for the song. The collab is unexpected with its genre-crossing nature but makes perfect sense, delivering a similar vibe to some of the more rock-leaning tracks on Kesha’s 2012 Warrior.  

Watch the dancey new visual for “Body Talks” below:

In our exclusive interview, The Struts showed us how their “Body Talks” by way of the game Operation. Watch the hilarious game and find out what their funny bone would say:

 

