WATCH: Julia Michaels and Trippie Redd Release Music Video for “Jump”

Julia Michaels shared the lead single from her upcoming debut album early last month. The surreal, neon video for "Jump" perfectly matches the vibey pop song.

The increbidly talented singer-songwriter has probably written some of your favorite songs, appearing as a co-writer for everyone from Demi Lovato to Gwen Stefani. She’s been continuously awarded varying forms of “Best New Artist,” and with good reason.

We're still awaiting details on the release of her debut album but are super excited to see what she comes up with next!

Trippie Redd has made his presence known on streaming platforms and we wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him make the “Jump” into radio soon.