Watch the Hilarious Trailer for KYLE's Netflix Movie

He plays an aspiring rapper in the comedic ‘The After Party’

August 8, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
SuperDuperKyle performs during 2018 Coachella

Kevin Winter Getty Images

KYLE is making his acting debut in the upcoming Netflix original film, The After Party.

The real-life rapper stars as an aspiring artist named Young O in this comedic film. Young O is grinding and doing everything he can to get to the top, including trying to get a record deal by performing in the men’s bathroom.

Before one of his performances, Young O is met by Wiz Khalifa and his incredibly strong weed. Smoking ends up being the biggest mistake of his career, leading to a viral blunder that’s so bad it inspired an entire dance challenge. 

Watch him try to clean up the mess in the hilarious first trailer:

Cameos include some of the biggest names in rap, from Pusha-T to DJ Khaled. The movie will be available for streaming on August 24.

