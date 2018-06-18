WATCH: Halsey Shares Cinematic Trailer for “Strangers” featuring Lauren Jauregui

Over the past year, Halsey has weaved fans though the story of two lovers overcoming all odds together. The Romeo and Juliet inspired saga concludes on June 20th with the release of “Strangers,” the final chapter.

The album, and every video, is one continuous gender flipped Romeo and Juliet story! Luna is Romeo and Solis is Juliet. Rosaline (Rosa) is the woman Romeo is in love with before Juliet but he cannot have her! https://t.co/RskXztR4HP — h (@halsey) June 16, 2018

This NSFW video featuring Lauren Jauregui concludes the story told through Halsey's saga of self-directed videos. The five-part series also includes videos for the songs “Now or Never,” “Bad at Love,” “Sorry” and “Alone,” all tracks from Halsey's second album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

The cinematic, short-film like music videos follow the dynamic and intense love story of Luna (Halsey) and Rosa (Lauren Jauregui). “Strangers” will loop back to the beginning of the story, explaining how it all began.

