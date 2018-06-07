WATCH: 9-year-old Rapper Covers Kendrick Lamar on Ellen

We can always count on Ellen for the most warm-and-fuzzy-feeling videos.

9-year-old rapper Young Dylan fearlessly slays a cover of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” after discussing his love for wild cats and high fashion. Although he didn’t remember the name of the song, once he’s onstage, he doesn’t miss a beat.

Aside from music, Dylan also likes to cook with his mom and is passionate about helping the less fortunate. His life has changed drastically since he turned nine and the adorable musician has noticed his walk now has a “lil’ confidence vibe.”

He’s currently working on recording his own music. His only slightly exaggerated lyrics discuss his private jet and pilot’s license… can’t wait to hear what else he comes up with!