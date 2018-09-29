Twitter Wants Your Help Creating New Hateful Speech Policy

Twitter has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism about what they do and don’t choose to block.

What constitutes a violation of their rules? The social media app is trying to find a balance between letting the first amendment thrive and keeping hateful speech off of the app.

“Language that makes someone less than human can have repercussions off the surface, including normalizing serious violence,” reads the blog Twitter posted in an effort to explain their plans. Harmful tweets that don’t technically violate Twitter rules have been slipping through, leading to the creation of this new Dehumanization Policy.

Here are some example Tweets this policy is looking to address: pic.twitter.com/JvmeKyveLj — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 27, 2018

In order to determine what actually constitutes dehumanizing speech, Twitter is asking all of you to submit your opinions. Take the survey to voice your thoughts here.

Twitter users are responding with mixed opinions, taking the Constitution into account with differing viewpoints and interpretations.

My feedback:



1. Support free speech and

2. don't bow down to identity politics and the regressive left.



It's really not that hard. — Joel Latto (@joellatto) September 25, 2018

TYPES OF SPEECH NOT PROTECTED BY THE FIRST AMENDMENT

Obscenity

Fighting words

Defamation (libel and slander)

Child pornography

Perjury

Blackmail

Incitement to imminent lawless action

True threats

Solicitations to commit crime

Treason (verbally)

Plagiarism of copyrighted material — Jennifer Broughton (@JenneBroughton) September 25, 2018