Twenty One Pilots Release 'Trench', Set to Perform at 2018 AMAs

Twenty One Pilots are continuing their dystopian story with the release of their brand new album, Trench.

The GRAMMY-winning duo went from playing intimate venues in their Columbus, OH hometown to selling out stadiums all over the world.

Trench continues to prove their success is well-deserved with one of the most unique and versatile albums of the year. From the emotionally vulnerable “Bandito” to the hard-hitting “Jumpsuit,” the duo’s fourth studio LP is a sonic journey.

The new video for “My Blood” follows two (?) troubled teens making their way through high school together before ending with a twist.

The band is also featured in the latest round of performer announcements for the 2018 American Music Awards, bringing their smash single “Jumpsuit” to the stage on October 9.