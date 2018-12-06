Taylor Swift and Hayley Kiyoko Surprise Ally Coalition Concert with Performance of “Delicate”

The Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff organized a benefit in New York City, bringing in artists including Lana Del Rey and Hayley Kiyoko to raise funds and awareness for LGBTQ organization The Ally Coalition.

Along with getting to see Lana debut some brand new tracks, the crowd was also treated to a surprise appearance from Taylor Swift. Despite landing titles such as the most influential Twitter user and recently completing the top performing US tour in history, the down-to-earth artist still always manages to find time to give back.

Her acoustic performance turned Reputation hit “Delicate” into a duet with Hayley Kiyoko, one of the biggest break-out stars of the year. Watch fan-shot video of their surprise performance below: