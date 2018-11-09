Steve Aoki Puts Everything but the Kitchen Sink on New 'Neon Future III'

The collab-heavy album works perfectly

November 9, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Steve Aoki, Bill Nye, Lauren Jauregui and Louis Tomlinson

Steve Aoki is a collab master, delivering some of the biggest hits of the year with his remix of BTS’ “Mic Drop” and the Louis Tomlinson-assisted “Just Hold On.”

His brand new Neon Future III is a genre-bending album that features basically all of our favorite artists. Just a few of the stars contributing vocals to the EDM producer’s tracks come from Lauren Jauregui, BTS, Louis Tomlinson, Blink-182 and… Bill Nye?

From hip-hop to alterative to science, the dance-ready Neon Future III knows no limits.

Listen to a couple of our favorite tracks from his latest album below:

“Why Are We So Broken” Ft. Blink-182

“Noble Gas” Ft. Bill Nye

“All Night” Ft. Lauren Jauregui

Tracklist:

1. Neon Future III (Intro)
2. Just Hold On ft. Louis Tomlinson
3. Waste It On Me ft. BTS
4. Be Somebody ft. Kiiara & Nicky Romero
5. Pretender ft. Lil Yachty & AJR
6. A Lover And A Memory ft. Mike Posner
7. Why Are We So Broken ft. blink-182
8. Golden Days ft. Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World
9. Our Love Glows ft. Lady Antebellum
10. Anything More ft. Era Istrefi
11. All Night ft. Lauren Jauregui 
12. Do Not Disturb ft. Bella Thorne
13. Lie To Me ft. Ina Wroldsen
14. Azukita ft. Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo
15. Hoovela ft. TWIIG
16. What We Started ft. BullySongs, Don Diablo x Lush & Simon
17. Noble Gas ft. Bill Nye

 

 

