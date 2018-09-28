Snoop Dogg Narrates New ‘Plizzanet Earth’ Segment

The most educational video we've ever seen

September 28, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Snoop Dogg arrives at the Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" Los Angeles

Sipa USA

Snoop Dogg is basically the most multi-talented person we’ve heard of. From penning a cookbook to his musical legacy to his world renowned Plizzannet Earth segment, Snoop can do it all.

On his latest adventure narrating an educational Animal Planet-style video, Snoop is teaching us about bats. In infrared. With typical Snoop Dogg slang.

Watch his very informative and absolutely hilarious video from Kimmel below:

Our only complaints are that this episode is way too short and we’re gonna need him to take on a full-length Animal Planet special ASAP.

Snoop Dogg

