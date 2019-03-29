SCREEENSHOTS: Zendaya Stumbles Through Life in First Trailer for Drake-Produced HBO Series ‘Euphoria’

March 29, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Drake is returning to his television roots with a new HBO series, this time with his name on a producer’s chair instead of in the acting credits.

"This is the feeling I've been searching for my entire life," a clearly out-of-it Zendaya voices while stumbling down the middle of a road. Euphoria is a teen drama that’s executive produced by Drake and manager Future the Prince.  

The trippy first teaser for Euphoria gives the first look at Zendaya as Rue, a drug-addicted teen who’s fumbling her way through high school. Set to debut later this year, the new HBO series is a take on an Israeli series of the same title that follows the struggles and adventures of a group of teens. 

Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer and Storm Reid will star alongside Zendaya in the show that airs later in 2019.

