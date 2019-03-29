SCORE MY LIFE: AJR Add Twenty One Pilots and The Beatles to Their Life Playlist

The indie pop AJR brothers are the latest group to join our Score My Life podcast. All while using their soothing “podcast voices,” the group gave a look into their background and created the perfect playlist to go along with it.

New York City trio AJR is the perfect blend of everything good about music. From honest lyrics to floating harmonies, Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met come together seamlessly with a chemistry that could only come from a trio of brothers. After the booming release of the catchy yet introspective The Click, AJR is kicking off a new era with singles “100 Bad Days” and “Birthday Party.”

From starting out busking to taking over charts with their hit song “Weak,” AJR has plenty of ammo to fuel their playlist. "We like to honestly listen to a lot of bad music" they admit of the soundtrack to their many van tours.

Get the history of the band while being reminded of some great tunes in Episode 4 of the Score My Life podcast.

Beach Boys - "Surfer Girl"

Jason Mraz - "I’m Yours"

"Dayenu"

Twenty One Pilots - "The Judge"

Carly Rae Jepsen - "Call Me Maybe"

Fun. - "We Are Young"

Black Eyed Peas - "I’ve Got A Feeling"

Of Monsters And Men – "Little Talks"

Frank Sinatra – "Fly Me To The Moon"

Justin Bieber - "Sorry"

Billy Joel - "Piano Man"

The Beatles - "Till There Was You"

The Lion King - “Hakuna Matata”

Toy Story - "You’ve Got A Friend In Me"

Tom Waits - "Ol ‘55"

The last time the Met brothers joined us, they played the name game to call each other out for everything from who’s the messiest to biggest gossip. Watch below!