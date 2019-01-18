Quavo Says Drake and Migos Wrote 56 Songs Together While on Tour

One for every date

January 18, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Quavo and Drake perform at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on November 13, 2018

Ron Elkman, USA Today

While we’re already aware that Drake is one of the most prolific artists and seems to have hits ready to go at any time, writing one song every day of tour still comes as a shock.

In a new interview with Complex, MigosQuavo revealed that there was no time for breaks on their Aubrey and The Three Migos run. The tourmates have previously teased a collab album together, and now it sounds like they’ve already got enough tracks to make at least three.

"We did 56 show dates. Every day, we made a song. So that’s 56 songs," he explained of their nonstop work schedule. He also promised that Culture III is still coming in the near future.

Get a taste of their work together with previous collab “Walk It Talk It.”

   

