Portugal. The Man Supports Mental Health Awareness with $9,500 Guitar Sale + Benefit Show

Portugal. The Man recently headlined a suicide prevention benefit, continuing with their efforts to use their newfound fame as a way to support causes close to their hearts.

Portugal. The Man is back to their Alaskan roots for a bit with two sold out concerts accompanying the benefit show. Despite being fresh off of a massive tour where the band headlined stadiums, they've seamlessly merged back into their hometown with humility and grace.

On October 28, the now Portland-based group played a show with 100% of the proceeds going to Popping Bubbles, a nonprofit helping the fight against suicide for youth in rural Alaska.

The band also sold a guitar covered in provocative phrases like “The Beatles are just ok” and drawings in frontman John Gourley’s signature style. The $9,500 guitar sale was matched twice to “support mental health awareness and the LIVE LIFE MOVEMENT of Alaska.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

All Radio.com stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.