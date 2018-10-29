Portugal. The Man Supports Mental Health Awareness with $9,500 Guitar Sale + Benefit Show

Just another reason to love the "Feel It Still" masterminds

October 29, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Portugal. The Man arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Dan MacMedan

Portugal. The Man recently headlined a suicide prevention benefit, continuing with their efforts to use their newfound fame as a way to support causes close to their hearts. 

Related: Portugal. The Man Apologizes for Lack of Banter + Covers Metallica

Portugal. The Man is back to their Alaskan roots for a bit with two sold out concerts accompanying the benefit show. Despite being fresh off of a massive tour where the band headlined stadiums, they've seamlessly merged back into their hometown with humility and grace. 

On October 28, the now Portland-based group played a show with 100% of the proceeds going to Popping Bubbles,  a nonprofit helping the fight against suicide for youth in rural Alaska. 

The band also sold a guitar covered in provocative phrases like “The Beatles are just ok” and drawings in frontman John Gourley’s signature style. The $9,500 guitar sale was matched twice to “support mental health awareness and the LIVE LIFE MOVEMENT of Alaska.” 

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255. 

All Radio.com stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org

Tags: 
Portugal. The Man

Recent Podcast Audio
Nick Carter Dishes on BSB's Halloween Show The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 182 The Chet Buchanan Show
2 Days until Halloween, so what Costume failed you? The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla's creates her own Halloween Jokes. Spence pens a song in honor of Dracula's Dating life. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 181 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet and Kayla are BOTH Getting Shamed for Their Lack of Social Media Posts The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes