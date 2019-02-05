Offset Says He’s Ready to Release His Solo Album… For Real This Time

After delays in the Migos member’s long-awaited solo album, Offset is back with more teasing and a promising statement about his upcoming release.

Following albums from fellow Migos family Quavo and Takeoff, Offset is the last of the trio to take a quick step away from their group dynamic. After previously expecting the album would drop on his birthday, December 14, Offset was derailed.

The delay likely came from his relationship issues with baby mama and all-around queen Cardi B. In the midst of a very public plea to get his wife back, there was no time to even consider releasing music. Now that the two are working things out, Offset is focused and once again ready to drop some bars.

“A L B U M TOO S O O N,” he captions an Instagram photo of his iced-out hands. “A L B U M TOO L A T E,” someone teases in the comments. Even with the wait, we’re stoked for the flow master to shine on his own.