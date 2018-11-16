Normani and 6LACK Vibe Together on New Track “Waves”

Normani has become one of the breakout stars of the year, leaving her start in X Factor-created girl group Fifth Harmony and taking over the airwaves with her sultry vocals.

Related: Normani Slays + Dives into Her Experiences as a Black Woman in ‘PAPER’ Cover Story

Her latest single brings her highly-anticipated collab with 6LACK. Their voices mesh together perfectly, bringing an honest and laid-back track about the emotional roller coaster that is love.

When premiering the new single, Normani revealed that she’s aiming to release her debut solo album in early 2019. From the possibility of another collab with Khalid to the sheer fact that we’re getting an album full of her vocals, saying we’re excited about this album doesn’t even come close to covering it.