Never-Before-Seen Amy Winehouse Footage Released Ahead of ‘Back to Black’ Documentary

Watch her perform “Love Is A Losing Game”

October 30, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Amy Winehouse attends the 'Psychosis' Screening held at Prince Charles Cinema

The release of a new documentary honoring Amy Winehouse and her incredible talent is just around the corner.

Named after her hit song and her final studio album, Black To Black is set for a DVD release on November 2 and aims to focus on the singer’s incredible legacy rather than the celebrity gossip-esque side of her struggles.

A previously unseen clip from live show footage accompanying the film shows Amy performing an intimate gig in London. The 2008 show was the same night she won 5 GRAMMYs, naming Back to Black Record of the Year as just one of her many distiguishments. 

Watch her perform “Love Is A Losing Game” below:

  

Amy Winehouse
Back to Black

