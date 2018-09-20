Millie Bobby Brown Says Drake Gives Her Boy Advice

The ‘Stranger Things’ star and the 6 God are our new fave pairing

September 20, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Millie Bobby Brown and Drake

Dan MacMedan, Admedia

Even though Millie Bobby Brown is British, she’s basically America’s sweetheart.

The adorable actress known for her role as Eleven on Stranger Things is apparently good friends with Drake. Talking to Access Hollywood on the Emmys red carpet, Millie calls him a “great role model” and says they text often.

She also said Drake gives her boy advice but Millie is keeping the specifics a secret.  While we’re not entirely sure our favorite player is the best person to be giving boy advice, we are in love with this friendship.

Watch the humble actress’ full interview below:

Tags: 
Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things
Drake

