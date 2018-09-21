Mike Shinoda and K.Flay Release "Make It Up As I Go" Video

Watch the playful video here

September 21, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Mike Shinoda and K.Flay

Press Association / Dan MacMedan

Mike Shinoda is all in on his most recent single, taking “Make It Up As I Go” to radio and delivering a colorful music video for the K.Flay assisted track.

The video’s style matches their cryptic teasing with editing that looks just like the pieces of paper they mailed to fans.

The groovy song opens with vocals from the talented K.Flay before throwing listeners into a lightly hip-hop tinged and bass-heavy verse from Mike Shinoda.

Watch the pop art style video below:

 

