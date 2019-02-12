Meghan Trainor Shows Off Wedding Footage in New “Foolish” Video

Plus, revisit our exclusive interview about her wedding plans

February 12, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Shortly before the debut of her bop-filled new EP The Love Train, Meghan Trainor got married to actor Daryl Sabara. While we’re still not sure if she made her dream of getting a bouncy house at her wedding come true, we are sure her special day was stunning. 

Related: Meghan Trainor Got Married on Her Birthday

After a now viral video of her husband doing a choreographed dance with his groomsmen circulated, Meghan is giving us even more wedding goodness with her new “Foolish” video. The homemade video was shot by her older brother, Ryan Trainor, and shows off her laid-back wedding. 

See her fairytale dress and watch her loved ones just have a good time in the video above! 

In our exclusive interview, Meghan dished on how she was tired of the traditional wedding planning and just wanted to be able to enjoy herself. From her plans of sending text invitations to sharing napkins, Meghan didn’t want anything over-the-top. 

 

Tags: 
Meghan Trainor
Daryl Sabara

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 229 The Chet Buchanan Show
Lil' Jess Picks Her Man In "The Masked Lover" AND It's Possible The Entire Show Knows Nothing About Hair Bands. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 228 The Chet Buchanan Show
Found Him!! The 3rd And Final Contestant In "The Masked Lover." The Chet Buchanan Show
Lil' Jess Finds Her 2nd Suitor in "The Masked Lover." Anna's Parents Are Straight HOARDERS Yo! The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 227 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes