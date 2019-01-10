Meet Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign’s Feisty Frenchie Puppy, Gracie

How the adorable dog is ruling her life

January 10, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Lauren Jauregui is jumping into her solo career at full force. After setting super high “Expectations” with her debut track, the fierce queen is back and ready to take over with “More Than That.”

In between her busy schedule of dropping music, making the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and constantly slaying, Lauren enjoys spending time with boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign and their absolutely precious dog. “She farts uncontrollably, whenever she wants,” explains Lauren of her classically-Frenchie “daughter.”

We love the independence. Do your thing, Gracie!

Watch the video above to find out everything about her 5-month-old pup, from the heartwarming story of where her name comes from to how Ty is handling being a puppy parent.  

Stay tuned for a ton more exclusives with Lauren, although this is our only interview with the incredible Gracie. If you're itching for more of the adorable pup, follow her on Twitter at @gracie_woof

