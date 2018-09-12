MAX Brings Moving Performance of “Still New York” to ESPN’s 9/11 Special

Watch the NYC-native honor his hometown

September 12, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
MAX

Darren McCollester , Stringer

Proud New York native MAX is taking to the airwaves with “Still New York,” an ode to his hometown.

The Joey Bada$$ assisted track is a love song to the city, highlighting how much its bright lights and concrete roads have molded their lives.

An energetic MAX recently brought the track to ESPN’s 9/11 special, remembering the city’s tragedy with verses from Joey Bada$$, harmonies from the NYC Gay Mens Chorus, and piano from collaborator and longtime best friend Ryan Siegel.

The moving video cuts between clips of a passionate performance and iconic NYC scenes, from the Brooklyn Bridge to the wonderfully grimy subway.

Watch the full video below:  

MAX is also getting ready to embark on his House of Divine tour, readying for the release of his sophomore album and bringing new music to the stage. Singles "Worship" and "Love Me Less" are due soon, listen to the teaser below. 

Tags: 
MAX
Still New York
Joey Bada$$
espn

