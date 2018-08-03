Macklemore Finishes Concert From Green Room After Inclement Weather

He’s taking “rain or shine” to a whole new level

August 3, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Macklemore performs at the 2017 American Music Awards

PictureGroup SIPA USA Today

Macklemore isn’t letting anything rain on his parade. After a severe storm caused him to cut his August 1 North Carolina show short, the rapper finished his performance from the green room.

While the venue was being evacuated, Macklemore and his uber talented crew set up shop backstage to perform their encore on Instagram live.

Watch the stripped-down performance of “Glorious” below:

Rain, thunder and lightning struck down upon Charlotte NC last night, preventing us from finishing our last 2 songs. So after being evacuated from the stage we went to the green room, got on IG Live and this is what happened. Captured by @jmdmcreative. Love you Charlotte

A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on

Macklemore continues to prove that he won’t let anything dampen his spirit. The loving rapper and his adorable crew seriously made our day with these videos.

 

Tags: 
Macklemore
Glorious

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 131 The Chet Buchanan Show
Gabby's friend called her out and now she's Pissed, Spence debuts a new "Song of the Week" The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 130 of "The Chet Buchanan Show" The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 129 The Chet Buchanan Show
We figure out, through the Relationship Test, that Davey is a Freak The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Church of Spencetology Ep. 011 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes