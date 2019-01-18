Listen to Post Malone’s High School Metal Band

From covering Asking Alexandria to dropping rap hits

January 18, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
American rapper Post Malone performs in the infield prior to the running of the 143rd Preakness Steaks at Pimlico Race Course

Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

While metalcore influences are lacking in his current chart-topping hits, just remember that Post Malone almost had a career as a mosh-pit encouraging, head-banging guitarist. 

More news of Posty actually being a hardcore kid continues to surface, and we’re absolutely thrilled about it.

Now a very successful rapper and pop star, the genre-mixing artist got his start listening to a lot of rock. He previously explained to Nylon that he taught himself guitar by mimicking videos of Metallica and AC/DC. He also played in 15 bands throughout high school. Yes, fifteen

One of his favorites was Ashley’s Arrival, a metalcore band that produced some spot-on Asking Alexandria covers. Fans recently unearthed a video of the band playing, along with his old Soundcloud page. Watch one of his band's thrashing performances together below: 

Post Malone
Asking Alexandria

