Khalid Announces New EP, ‘Suncity’

After tons of hit singles, the singer is readying for a new release

October 15, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Khalid at the American Music Awards

PictureGroup

Khalid has taken over with his calming voice and laid-back tracks that are almost guaranteed to have you in your feelings. From “Location” to “Love Lies,” it’s impossible to ignore the R&B singer’s impact after just one album.

Now, Khalid is readying for the release of a new EP. Suncity is due this Friday (October 19) and comes just before his appearance at We Can Survive, a concert supporting National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Will he debut new songs onstage? 

He describes the EP as the “start of a new era,” keeping momentum going from his chart-topping hits and recent AMAs win for male R&B/soul artist of the year.

While we wait for new music, watch him perform a mash-up of “Young Dumb & Broke” and “American Teen” below:

 

 

