Kehlani Announces Pregnancy, Expecting Baby Girl
MamaLani is in full force
Adding a pregnancy glow to Kehlani’s natural radiance has the “CRZY” singer looking like an actual angel.
Kehlani recently surprised fans by announcing that she’s four months pregnant with a baby girl. After hiding the news for so long, she noted feeling free and beyond excited to start this new chapter in her life.
“I am so proud to have received you. I cannot wait to meet you, I know you will be 50,000 times more special than I can even imagine at this moment,” she gushed in a super sweet Instagram caption.
i’ve always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments... this was the HARDEST to hide. if you know me, you know i’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus . i am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom i trust with my body and life. i knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this. dearest little girl, i am so proud to be your mommy. i am so proud to have received you. i cannot wait to meet you, i know you will be 50,000 times more special than i can even imagine at this moment. i am happy to document this journey and feel the freedom any pregnant person should. i’m looking forward to sharing my little world with you all... my partnership with my very best friend and lover, our journey of conception, my choice for a natural home birth with my AMAZING midwives at @parteramidwifery and eventually... the little pumpkin! i am now a HOME. 4 months and counting with you, angel of mine. SHE DONT WANNN HIDE NO MO ------ we’re so ready for you mija!
Soon-to-be father Javie took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement and praise his “baby mama.”
i’ve actually been kinda itching to tweet about how me & kehlani’s relationship fluctuates between being rockstars, to yogis to 15 episode a day couch potatoes then to the “ugh you get on my fuckin nerves but u mines anyway ------” type ratchet & it’s just too much sometimes ok— javie (@jyoungwhite) October 13, 2018
The queer R&B star also used her great news as an opportunity to dismiss misconceptions about LGBTQ+ women being pregnant.
imagine thinking queer means lesbian and either means unable to have babies -- https://t.co/TfvkaQUisB— Kehlani (@Kehlani) October 12, 2018