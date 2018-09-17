Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon Dance Through Central Park Unnoticed

Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon are back to monkeying around together in this new sketch.

The duo was previously seen together in their beautiful wigs and mustaches, stirring up rumors about what the two loveable goofballs were up to this time. Now, we finally know.

In this hilarious new sketch, Fallon and Bieber teamed up to bother some unsuspecting Central Park visitors. While their disguises weren’t convincing at all, they worked pretty darn well and no one knew who they were until they removed their beautiful wigs.

Watch the full video below:

“Go Justin, we love you man!”- these are the facts.