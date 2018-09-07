Jeff Goldblum Surprises Commuters With Piano Performance

Get a taste of his jazz skills here

September 7, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Jeff Goldblum

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Jeff Goldblum continues to prove he can do anything. The talented actor, musician, and all around gem just announced his debut jazz album, celebrating with a surprise performance.

Related: London Celebrates 'Jurassic Park' Franchise with 25-Foot Statue Of Jeff Goldblum

The well-loved star took to a London rail station for a piano performance in their St. Pancras transportation hub. Watch a clip of his charismatic playing below:

After performing and playing piano for years, Goldblum has taken his love for jazz to the studio. The Capitol Studios Sessions is due September 16 and features The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and Hailey Reinhart among others.

Tags: 
Jeff Goldblum
The Capitol Studios Sessions

Recent Podcast Audio
Spence's Song of the Week is about Fantasy Football. What tattoos do the members of the show regret? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 150 The Chet Buchanan Show
Nicki Minaj needs a man that can bring it ALL. THE. TIME. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 149 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 148 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla thinks Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose are making bad parenting decisions. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes