Jay Z and Beyonce Raise $6 Million towards Cancer Treatment and Research

October 17, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Jay Z and Beyonce

Power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z are making the world a better place, both through their incredible music and their contributions to society on basically every level.

The Carter’s latest charitable act involves the two giving a massive donation that will go towards cancer research and treatment. At City of Hope's Spirit of Life Gala in Santa Monica, CA, the couple helped raise more than $6 million for the nonprofit. 

Beyoncé also took the stage during the event, delivering performances of a number of songs including the very fitting "Halo." Other attendees included Pharrell and Kelly Rowland, former Destiny’s Child member who Beyoncé seems to be teasing an upcoming project with

