Imagine Dragons Release Explosive New Song “Natural”

Imagine Dragons just released the explosive new track “Natural” and we can’t get enough of it.

The energetic and inspiring song will be the anthem for this season of ESPN’s college football-- a combination that makes perfect sense as you’re almost guaranteed to feel ready to take on the world after hearing it.

Listen below:

Frontman Dan Reynolds discussed what the song means to him in an official press release. He explained that “’Natural’ is about finding yourself and being willing and able to stand up to whatever adversity comes your way,” noting how living in such a competitive society can cause us to lose faith in ourselves.

This song combats the "dog-eat-dog world" by delivering a feel-good jam with positive and empowering lyrics.