Imagine Dragons’ “Natural” Makes Live TV Debut

Watch them perform their newest single on ‘Kimmel’

July 20, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs live on stage at the Genting Arena in Birmingham

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Imagine Dragons recently returned with their first new release since their chart-topping album, Evolve.

The band just brought the pump-up anthem, “Natural,” to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage. Frontman Dan Reynolds perfectly balances vocal control with gritty shouts in the energetic single’s live TV debut.

Watch the captivating performance below: 

The virtually flawless performance sounds pretty darn indistinguishable from the recorded version minus the added energy and entrancing visuals.  

Tags: 
Imagine Dragons
natural
Kimmel

Recent Podcast Audio
Spence was almost abducted as a child, Kayla is Super Proud of her Shark Week Jokes The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 122 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla is getting her workout tips from "50 Bubblelicious Butts", Davey is Bougie AF The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 121 The Chet Buchanan Show
The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 121 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 120 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes