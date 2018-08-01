Imagine Dragons + Kygo Share Sasquatch-Filled “Born To Be Yours” Video

Watch the heartwarmingly goofy video here

August 1, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs live on stage at the Genting Arena in Birmingham, UK

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Imagine Dragons’ new video shows that sasquatches deserve to find true love too.

Kygo and Imagine Dragons’ dancey and lyrically sincere collaboration “Born To Be Yours” now has a heartwarmingly goofy video to accompany it. The visual chronicles the trail and error of this Squatch’s search for love.

Watch below:

Despite the silly tone, the video’s underlying message of acceptance and everyone being deserving of love is one that sticks.

Imagine Dragons
kygo
Born to Be Yours

